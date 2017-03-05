NYPD says gravestones at Jewish cemetery in Brooklyn were not vandalized

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Police in New York City have determined that gravestones damaged in a predominantly Jewish burial ground in Brooklyn were not vandalized.

More than 40 tombstones were overturned at Washington Cemetery in the borough’s Midwood neighborhood. The NYPD’s hate crimes division was notified and investigated the matter. Investigators later said environmental factors and maintenance likely caused the damage, ABC affiliate WABC-TV reported.

.@BPShomrim alerted me that stones @ Washington Cemetery are down. I’ve spoken w/ the NYPD who are investigating. I’ll be there in the am. pic.twitter.com/j3wHa1dzEp — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) March 5, 2017

New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind Saturday night tweeted photos of the overturned tombstones, writing that the neighborhood watch group Boro Park Shomrim “alerted me that stones @ Washington Cemetery are down. I’ve spoken w/ the NYPD who are investigating. I’ll be there in the am.”

