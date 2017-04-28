O-no: Oprah Winfrey encounters young kid who doesn’t know she’s Oprah

OWN – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Oprah Winfrey just got a taste of humble pie from young child.

The OWN CEO shared her encounter with one of her staffers’ sons during “Take Your Child to Work Day” at her company’s headquarters in West Hollywood.

In Oprah’s Instagram video, the mogul asks if the child recognizes her.

“Your dad works here, right?” arguably one of the most recognizable people in the world asks the kid, adding, “[For] $10, what’s my name?”

It’s unclear if the boy was simply too starstruck to reply or really didn’t know who Winfrey was when she asked him, but the young child remains silent as Winfrey playfully prods him, saying: “10 seconds! C’mon…starts with an O!”

“How many O names are there? C’mon! Ophelia? … Oprah!,” she booms before giving the kid a high-five.

Apparently taking the moment in stride, Oprah captioned the video, “Hard to impress kids these days…#OWNKidsDay.”

