Oakland Raiders could look to bring Marshawn Lynch out of retirement

Gabriel Christus/ESPN Images(OAKLAND, Calif.) — The Oakland Raiders are considering trying to acquire retired running back Marshawn Lynch via trade or his release from the Seattle Seahawks according to ESPN.

Lynch, who retired after the 2015 Super Bowl, has two years remaining on his Seahawks contract, so his NFL rights remain the property of Seattle. ESPN reports that if the Raiders acquired Lynch, he would be owed $16 million over two years and could earn an additional $3 million roster bonus.

If Lynch were to step out of retirement and the Seahawks decided to release him instead, Oakland and Lynch could negotiate a new deal.

The Raiders’ starting running back from last season, Latavius Murray, signed with the Minnesota Vikings this week, and reports indicate Oakland is in the market for a running back.

ESPN reports Lynch, 30, has considered resuming his NFL career, according to ESPN. Sources tell ESPN’s Adam Caplan Lynch has told people his dream is to play for the Raiders.

Talking last June about the possibility of returning to play, Lynch said, “I’m good. I enjoyed my time.”

Over his nine-year career, Lynch scored 74 touchdowns and ran for 9,112 yards.

