Obama makes first post-presidential public appearance in Chicago

(CHICAGO) — Former President Barack Obama offered a preview of what his "next job" might be during his first public remarks on Monday since leaving office.

“So, what’s been going on while I’ve been gone?” Obama joked at the start of a panel discussion at the University of Chicago.

While there are a number of issues he cares about, Obama said, he hopes to help inspire the younger generation to get more involved in civic engagement.

“On the back end of my presidency, now that it’s completed, I’m spending a lot of time thinking about what is the most important thing I can do for my next job?” said Obama, who was joined by six young adults from schools in the Chicago area.

He added: “The single most important thing I can do is to help in any way I can prepare the next generation of leadership to take up the baton and to take their own crack at changing the world.”

