Obama, Trudeau have dinner in Montreal, discuss ‘developing the next generation of leaders’

Twitter/ObamaFoundation(MONTREAL) — Barack Obama may no longer be the president, but that’s hasn’t put a damper on his “bromance” with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

While in Montreal Tuesday for a speaking engagement organized by the Board of Trade of Metropolitan Montreal, Obama had dinner with Trudeau.

“Tonight in Montreal, @BarackObama and @JustinTrudeau discussed their shared commitment to developing the next generation of leaders,” the Obama Foundation tweeted.

Tonight in Montreal, @BarackObama and @JustinTrudeau discussed their shared commitment to developing the next generation of leaders. pic.twitter.com/170ze83igl — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) June 7, 2017

And Montreal-born Trudeau, tweeted, “How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks @BarackObama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown.”

How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks @BarackObama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown. pic.twitter.com/EwJXPEkN3w — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 7, 2017

The pair had dinner at Liverpool House in Montreal’s Little Burgundy neighborhood after the former commander-in-chief gave a speech at the city’s Palais des congrès.

“Seaside cottage charm and bustling oyster counter,” reads the restaurant’s description on its website. “Sexy Old World wines, and crazy fresh market food. A great club house feel.”

During his speech, Obama addressed the Paris Accord, saying it still has a chance despite the “temporary absence of American leadership.” It was an obvious reference to President Trump announcing the U.S. is pulling out of the agreement. U.S. states, cities, corporations and others have decided to carry on with the Paris commitments.

“Obviously I’m disappointed with the current American administration decision to put out of Paris,” Obama said. “We’re going to have to act with more urgency. I’m looking forward to the United States being a leader and not just on the sidelines going forward.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.