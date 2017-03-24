ODOT Announces Night Work Hours For I-75 Project In Hancock County

03/24/17 – 12:44 P.M.

ODOT expects night work to begin on I-75 this Sunday. In a release, they said that I-75 north and south from near Findlay High School to County Road 99 will be reduced to one lane. This is only during thework hours of 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night. They will maintain two lanes during the day.

I-75 between County Road 99 and Oil Center Road is currently down to two lanes in each direction. Work is happening here between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. The work is expected to be done by the end of April.