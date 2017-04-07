ODOT Announces Upcoming Work On I-75 Project Through Hancock County

04/07/17 – 10:34 A.M.

Work continues on I-75 as ODOT prepares for upcoming lane shifts. The highway will be restricted in each direction to one lane from Findlay High School to County Road 99 in Findlay. They are performing shoulder work and placing temporary pavement from around 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night. Lane shifts can be expected in the northbound direction in about two weeks. Two lanes will be maintained during daytime hours

The highway from County Road 99 to Oil Center Road is reduced to two lanes right now in each direction. They are doing pavement work each night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will continue through June.

ODOT has scheduled the Harrison Street Bridge to close on May 8 for about nine months.