2/10/17 – 5:18 A.M.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is a step closer to starting the widening of I-75 through Findlay. ODOT says Beaver Excavating of Canton was the low bidder for the project. The winning bid was $113.2 million.

The widening effort will expand I-75 to three lanes from Hancock County Road 99 to an area south of Harrison Street. It also includes rebuilding the I-75 interchange with U.S. 68 and State Route 15.

ODOT expects construction to start early this spring.