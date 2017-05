5/22/17 – 5:32 A.M.

A pair of bridges in Hancock County remain closed this week. ODOT says crews continue to work on a bridge over the Moffitt Ditch on State Route 12 west of Benton Ridge. The exit ramp from State Route 15 to U.S. 68 south of Findlay is also closed for bridge repair.

Elsewhere State Route 12 between Western Avenue and Glessner Street in Findlay remains closed during daytime hours through early June. Crews are repairing curbs in the area.