5/1/17 – 5:15 A.M.

You’ll see ODOT crews in several places around Hancock County this week. Crews will continue to repair concrete on two I-75 overpasses. Work on the State Route 12 and State Route 613 bridges will reduce the interstate to one lane in each direction.

Elsewhere in the county, a bridge on State Route 12 west of Benton Ridge remains closed for repair. Crews are also repairing berms west of I-75 on State Route 12, U.S. 224, and State Route 613.