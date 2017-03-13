ODOT Explains I-75 Projects Coming To Hancock County

03/13/17 – 11:08 P.M.

Representatives from ODOT held a public meeting to discuss the I-75 projects in Hancock County. A big concern of people there was the noise. Project engineer Chris Hughes said that they will have to work during night hours sometimes.

Chris Hughes

Hughes added that they will only work at night when it is needed. They will also be putting up noise barriers throughout construction to help.

Chris Hughes

Hughes added that they will have detours laid out to help keep commuters out of residential areas. The project starts next week on the Harrison Street overpass. The street will be closed for about 9 months. Hughes said that the total project will take about 3 years.