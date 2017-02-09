ODOT May Remove Traffic Signal At Leipsic Intersection

2/9/17 – 5:26 A.M.

ODOT could remove a flashing traffic light at an intersection in Leipsic, and village officials aren’t happy about it. The Putnam County Sentinel reports ODOT says the light at the intersection of State Route 613 and County Road 7 doesn’t qualify for a light of any kind. The village had applied to make the signal a full stoplight.

Officials don’t want to take the light down because of safety concerns. The village installed the light at the intersection several decades ago because of increased truck traffic. Mayor Kevin Benton says, “I just think it’s silly. You’ve got some sort of warning device and you’ve got to take it down because they don’t like it.

