03/30/17 – 2:55 P.M.

ODOT held a meeting at the Findlay Airport to discuss the projects coming to the area. One of the big topics was the I-75 project in Hancock County. District One Deputy Director Kirk Slusher said that I-75 needs to be worked on.

Kirk Slusher

Slusher said they have big goals for this year.

Kirk Slusher

He said that all this work will cause some traffic to be confined at various points in time.