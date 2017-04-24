ODOT Plans Bridge Repair In Hancock County

4/24/17 – 5:15 A.M.

Some road work not related to the I-75 widening project in Hancock County will cause some lane reductions this week. ODOT says crews will repair concrete on two overpasses in the county. Work on the State Route 12 and State Route 613 bridges will reduce the interstate to one lane in each direction.

Elsewhere in the county, a bridge on State Route 12 west of Benton Ridge remains closed for repair. Crews are also repairing berms west of Findlay on State Route 12, U.S. 224, and State Route 613.