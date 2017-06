6/5/17 – 5:23 A.M.

ODOT crews are continuing to work on berms in Hancock County this week. The agency says you’ll see work on State Route 235 between the Hardin and Wood County lines.

Other projects continue in Hancock County this week as well. No major changes are taking place on I-75 in Findlay as the widening project continues. State Route 12 remains closed west of Benton Ridge for a bridge repair project. The U.S 15 exit ramp to U.S. 68 south of Findlay also remains closed for bridge repair.