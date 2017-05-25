ODOT Says To Take It Easy In Construction Zones This Weekend

5/25/17 – 2:05P.M.

ODOT wants you to drive carefully through work zones this Memorial Day weekend. The agency says there’s typically a 14 percent increase in traffic over the three-day weekend, which puts more drivers into confined work areas.

A release from ODOT says they try to reduce the size of work zones during highly travelled times, but that won’t be the case in northwest Ohio. Lane reductions on I-75 north of Findlay to Oil Center road will stay in place.

ODOT officials say you need to slow down and be alert through construction zones this weekend.