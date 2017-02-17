ODOT Seeking Public Comments On Proposed Area Projects

02/17/17 – 5:12 P.M.
ODOT is seeking public input for some proposed projects for 2018. One of the projects is concrete and ramp repair at the State Route 696 and U.S. Route 30 interchange. This will cause temporary ramp closures near Beaverdam.
Another project proposes to make repairs to the U.S. Route 224 bridge over the East Branch Portage River. The bridge is about 6 miles east of Findlay. The repairs will cause traffic detours on U.S. 224.
You can send written comments to ODOT District 1. You can also email them to Nate Tressler at nate.tressler@dot.ohio.gov