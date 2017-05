5/23/17 – 11:31 A.M.

ODOT is looking for public comment on proposed bridge maintenance work in Hancock County. The agency is planning routine maintenance on the State Route 698 bridge over I-75 next year. The EPA requires ODOT to get public comment on the issue before they can move forward.

ODOT doesn’t expect to close the bridge during the proposed work.

You can submit comments to:

Ohio Department of Transportation District 1

Attn: Nate Tessler

1885 N. McCullough Street

Lima, OH 45801