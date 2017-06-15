ODOT Shifting I-75 Traffic Near Bluffton Next Two Nights

6/15/17 – 5:14 A.M.

Bridge repair work will close a section of I-75 near Bluffton for the next two nights. ODOT says crews will close the northbound lanes of the interstate under Bentley Road starting at 10 p.m. tonight through 6 a.m. Friday. Workers will close the southbound lanes in the same area from 10 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday.

The construction plan uses the Bentley Road entrance and exit ramps to maintain I-75 traffic. Area drivers won’t be able to use the Bentley Road overpass to get over I-75 during the traffic change.

ODOT is replacing the bridge deck on the Bentley Road bridge.