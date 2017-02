2/14/17 – 10:54 A.M.

ODOT has issued a travel note for drivers on northbound I-75 in Hancock County. The agency is closing the rest area just south of Findlay Wednesday afternoon. Crews are repairing the water system at the stop.

ODOT says the parking area will stay open and they’ll put portable toilets at the location for the day. The repair work is set to begin at 2 p.m.