ODOT Will Repave I-75 Ramps This Week

4/25/17 – 5:06 A.M.

ODOT crews will resurface several I-75 ramps this week. Crews will close the ramps between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day to clear the way for the work. The closures start tonight with the ramps from I-75 to State Route 613 near Van Buren. Tomorrow crews will resurface the ramp from southbound I-75 to County Road 99, and the ramp from Road 99 to northbound I-75.

Work continues in southern Wood County the following nights. On Thursday ODOT is resurfacing the ramps to I-75 at State Route 18. Friday’s work includes the ramps at Eagleville Road in North Baltimore.