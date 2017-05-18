Officials search for driver who allegedly caused school bus crash in Pa.

WPVI-TV(LANCASTER, Pa.) — Police near Lancaster, Pennsylvania, are searching for a driver who authorities say caused a school bus to crash Thursday morning, sending 14 students and two adults to the hospital.

Police said a driver in a sedan hit the back of an escort vehicle in East Lampeter Township. The escort vehicle was then pushed into another lane, side-swiping the school bus.

The collision tipped the bus on to its side and trapped one student underneath; the student was transported to the hospital via helicopter, police said.

Fourteen students, the school bus driver and the driver of the escort vehicle were hospitalized, a Lancaster General Hospital spokesperson said.

Both adults and 12 of the students have since been released, a Lancaster General Hospital spokesperson said Thursday. The remaining two students have been transferred to other hospitals for further treatment.

Police are looking for a late model, white sedan with front-end damage in connection with the crash. The driver was last seen heading east on Route 30, police said.

The students were from the Lancaster Mennonite School, police said.

East Lampeter Township is about 65 miles west of Philadelphia.

