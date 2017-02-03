Officials Still Waiting On Autopsy Report For December Shooting Victim

2/3/17 – 4:53 A.M.

Investigators are still waiting on autopsy results for a Findlay shooting victim. The Courier reports County Prosecutor Phil Riegle says his office hasn’t received a complete report on the shooting of 24-year-old Trey James. He added that he expects results fairly soon. Riegle says, “I do expect to present information to a grand jury at some point when we get that additional information and we can schedule the necessary witnesses to be there.”

James died on December 9 following an afternoon shooting at 241 George Street. Investigators say the incident followed a fight at the home. Police have not charged anyone in the case. In December police officials said the shooting could have been in self-defense or a “justified shooting.”

MORE: The Courier