04/28/17 – 11:38 A.M.

Schools have been warning parents about the Netflix series 13 Reasons glamorizing teen suicide. Coordinator of emergency services at Century Health Nancy Stephani said that it could let students think suicide is an option.

Nancy Stephani

Stephani said that paying attention to how your child reacts is vital.

Nancy Stephani

She added the best thing you can do is show them you care and are willing to listen.

Nancy Stephani

Showing them that you can handle it together can help them through their feelings.