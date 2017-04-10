Oh, deer: Canadian man tackled by deer

Cary McCook/Reka-Nation(VICTORIA, British Columbia) — It happened on April Fools’ Day, so no one believed him at first, but 25-year-old Cary McCook got run over by a deer.

McCook was dropped off by a coworker in British Columbia, Canada, on April 1 when he saw a deer running straight for him.

He had no time to react, as can be seen in the video. The deer head-butted him, and McCook fell to the ground.

His family and friends finally believed that he was taken down by the deer after he got surveillance footage of the incident from a nearby inn.

McCook is an aspiring rapper in a group named “Reka-Nation,” and he told a Canadian news network that he plans to write a rap song about his encounter.

