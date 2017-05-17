Ohio Attorney General’s Office Looking Into Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Issues

5/17/17 – 5:02 A.M.

A special prosecuting attorney is looking into allegations against deputies in Putnam County. The Lima News reports Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine appointed Assistant Attorney General Micah Ault to investigate the matters. The move appears to come at the request of the Putnam County prosecutor. Public Information Officer Jill Del Greco tells the newspaper the Attorney General’s office can’t get involved unless a local prosecutor asks.

Del Greco adds there are different reasons why a prosecutor would ask their office to get involved. She said that includes an overwhelming work load or a conflict of interest.

Sheriff Brian Siefker put Zeb Dulle on administrative leave in March over an alleged telephone harassment complaint. Tony Recker also recently went on administrative leave for allegedly misusing a workplace computer. In April, Siefker put Jared West and Gina Meyers on leave for alleged sexual misconduct while on duty.

