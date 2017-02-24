Ohio BCI Investigated A Member Of The Findlay Police Department

02/24/17 – 10:57 P.M.

Last week the Hancock County Sheriff asked Ohio BCI to investigate a member of the Findlay Police Department. The investigation was into the allegations of domestic violence of the member. The BCI cannot identify an uncharged suspect. Because of this, they were unable to confirm who they were investigating.

The BCI completed the investigation last week and turned it over to the Findlay law director. They report the law director then requested a special prosecutor from Hardin County Municipal Court to review the findings. The prosecutor will determine if charges should be filed.