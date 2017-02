02/02/17 – 4:15 P.M.

The Democratic party is looking to rebuild itself in Ohio. Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper tells us that citizens lost faith in the party.

He added that the party needs to start with small local seats.

Pepper that he wants to fill those seats with people focused on public service rather than politics.

He said that the party has a lot of energy right now and even gained more volunteers. There are plenty of talented and driven people that want to run for office.