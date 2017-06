6/7/17 – 5:35 A.M.

The chair of Ohio’s Republican Party will speak in Putnam County next week. The Lima News reports Jane Timken is set to appear at the Putnam County Educational Service Center in Ottawa on June 13 at 7 p.m. The event is free but you need to RSVP at PutnamRepublicanParty.org to attend.

The Putnam County GOP planned to host Timken on May 17, but had to reschedule after party officials called Timken to the White House.

