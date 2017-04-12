Ohio Graduation Standards Could Be Relaxed

4/12/17 – 6:57 A.M.

A committee that includes Findlay’s high school principal recently presented a plan for relaxed graduation standards to the state school board. The Courier reports the state board threw its support behind the proposal Tuesday. They’ll now ask the state legislature to adopt the new standards.

If the plan passes, current juniors will still have to take end-of-course exams. However, they’ll still be able graduate without passing them. The plan allows students to graduate if they take all seven tests and meet two other conditions. Those conditions include a 93 percent attendance rate, a senior year GPA of at least 2.5, or 120 hours of senior year work experience or community service.

FHS Principal Craig Kupferberg has been critical of the current standards. He says they serve as a way to provide data for researchers without serving a purpose for students. He adds the standards put 30 percent of next year’s seniors at risk of not graduating.

