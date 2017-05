05/17/17 – 2:53 P.M.

The number of children put in foster care is on the rise in Ohio. Ohio Jobs and Family Services spokesperson Angela Terez said that they are in need of more foster parents.

She added that the opioid epidemic is playing a role in the increase of children put in foster care

You can learn about what it takes to be a foster parent and the benefits involved at jfs.ohio.gov.