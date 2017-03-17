Ohio Logistics Pledges $25,000 For School Safety Project

3/17/17 – 7:17 A.M.

An effort to safeguard classrooms in the county from active shooters got a funding boost this week. Ohio Logistics pledged $25,000 to the Boot project. The boot is a device that can barricade doors in the event of an emergency in a school. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office aims to have one Boot device for each classroom in the county.

The cost to equip the more than 1,800 classrooms in the county with a Boot is more than $420,000. Fundraising is now at the one-third mark.

Another fundraiser for the project is set for March 31 at Feasel’s Garden Center with a wine tasting event at the business.