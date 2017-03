03/27/17 – 5:12 P.M.

Ohio Means Jobs Hancock County is holding a job fair Friday to help connect employers with employees. Ohio Means Jobs’ Jill Stonebraker said that it is a good place to see what is available.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Owens Community College’s Wellness Center.

She added that they also have a clothing bank that they can use to get you clothes for an interview. Their goal is to remove barriers to help people find jobs.