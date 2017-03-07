Ohio Schools Superintendent Tours Putnam County Schools Monday

3/7/17 – 6:49 A.M.

Ohio Department of Education Superintendent Paolo DeMaria toured several Putnam County schools Monday. The Lima News reports DeMaria told local educators he liked the level of collaboration in the county. DeMaria told the newspaper, “I think that comes from a modest number of small districts in a closer geographical area working together and sharing ideas.” He added he wanted to take some of that perspective with him back to Columbus.

DeMaria also talked about school funding. He noted that rural school districts can face bigger budget issues than urban district. Every school in Putnam County stands to lose some degree of funding under Governor John Kasich’s budget plan.

MORE: Lima News