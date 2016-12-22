Ohio State Highway Patrol Reminds You To Travel Safe This Holiday Season

12/22/16 – 10:48 A.M.

It’s that time of year where people are out traveling for the holidays and the state patrol wants you to stay safe. Lt. Matt Crow from the Findlay post said that being in a rush is the cause of a lot of problems.

Crow said that they have joined the Lights for Lives program. He added that the program allows extra patrols to focus on distracted and impaired drivers as well as drivers not wearing their seatbelts.

Crow added that when driving in colder weather it is best to make sure you are prepared. He recommends making sure your phone is charged and packing some blankets and candles.