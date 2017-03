03/10/17 – 2:12 P.M.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is adding a focus on OVI enforcement across the state. Findlay Post Lt. Matt Crow said that troopers are getting trained to spot more than just alcohol.

Crow said that last year OVI violations played a major role in fatal accidents.

According to Crow, OVI violations are not on the rise but troopers are catching more impaired drivers.