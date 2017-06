06/01/17 – 4:59 P.M.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be focusing on failure to yield violations for June. Lt. Matt Crow of the Findlay Post says that 37% FTY violations ended in injury or death.

Matt Crow

Crow said that there are ways to keep yourself safe.

Matt Crow

He added that they will have strict enforcement of the violation and that there won’t be many warnings given. Tickets for a failure to yield violation can be over $100.