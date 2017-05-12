Ohio State Patrol Offers Advice On Motorcycle Safety

05/12/17 – 12:10 P.M.

May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and the Ohio State Patrol has some advice. Findlay post Lt. Matt Crow said that experience is important.

Crow added that if you’re riding you should wear a helmet and remain sober. He said that 75% of the people killed riding a motorcycle were not wearing helmets. Last year, 38% of the fatal crashes involving motorcycles were drug or alcohol related.

Crow said that safety precautions aren’t just for motorcyclists though.

Crow said that paying extra attention to the roadways can save lives. It’s easy to miss a motorcycle if you glance both ways before entering an intersection. Crow said to also give extra space to a motorcycle in front of you.