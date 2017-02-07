‘OK, Google’ Ads Really Messed with Super Bowl Viewers

Google(NEW YORK) — OK, Google: maybe it’s time to stop saying “OK, Google” during your ads — it’s really messing with the people who bought your Google Home device.

After the tech giant’s Super Bowl spot, in which actors used its Home device to do everything from replay what a whale sounds like to translate for Spanish-speaking family members-to-be, people who already have the digital assistants in their homes reported they were going haywire.

The assistant awakens and starts listening for commands every time it hears the magic words “OK, Google,” and via social media, people were reporting the Super Bowl spot kept tripping up the gadgets, forcing them to repeatedly apologize or ask for questions to be repeated.

A similar thing happened with Amazon’s Echo Dot devices — which wake up to “Alexa” — when the devices heard the name called in news stories about that girl who ordered a dollhouse and 4 pounds of cookies via voice command, unbeknownst to her parents.

