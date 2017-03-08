Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon runs 4.43 40-yard dash at pro day

Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images(NORMAN, Okla.) — Former Oklahoma Sooners running back Joe Mixon was not invited to the NFL scouting combine this past week, but at his school pro day, he produced a strikingly fast 40-yard dash.

Mixon ran at Oklahoma’s pro day Wednesday, finishing the dash in 4.43 seconds. That time would have been the fourth fastest among running backs at the combine.

After off-the-field issues, including an incident in which he punched a female Oklahoma student in the face in 2014, Mixon was not offered an invitation to the league’s scouting combine. That followed a new rule that banned played from attending if they have previously been convicted of crimes involving violence against women.

Mixon took a plea deal with one year probation following the 2014 incident. He did community service and underwent counseling and was suspended for the 2014 football season.

Late last year, video of the incident was released by the courts. After the release of the videos, Oklahoma head football coach Bob Stoops said that in retrospect, the punishment handed to Mixon was insufficient.

ESPN reports that Mixon has met with at least a dozen teams ahead of next month’s NFL Draft. He was expected to meet with additional teams following Wednesday’s workout.

