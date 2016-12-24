Olsen Reaches 1,000 Yards for Third Straight Year

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — Panthers’ tight end Greg Olsen has made his way into the record books.

On Saturday, the 31-year-old became the first tight end in NFL history to have three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

The record came on a 17-yard pass from quarterback Cam Newton in the second quarter of the Panthers’ NFC South matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Olsen had a career-best 84 catches for 1,008 yards two years ago, and followed that up with 1,104-yard season last year.

