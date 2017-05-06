Olympic champion bobsledder Steven Holcomb found dead at 37

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images For IBSF(LAKE PLACID, N.Y.) — American bobsledder and Olympic gold medalist Steven Holcomb was found dead Saturday morning in his room at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, New York.

Holcomb, 37, made history in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver where he led the four-man U.S. bobsled team to victory, marking the country’s first gold medal in the event since 1948.

In 2014, he won the bronze medal at the Sochi Olympics for the two-man and four-man events.

U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmum said in a statement that Team USA was “shocked and saddened” by Holcomb’s death.

“Steve was a tremendous athlete and even better person, and his perseverance and achievements were an inspiration to us all,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve’s family and the entire bobsledding community.”

USA Bobsled & Skeleton CEO Darrin Steele said: “It would be easy to focus on the loss in terms of his Olympic medals and enormous athletic contributions to the organization, but USA Bobsled & Skeleton is a family and right now we are trying to come to grips with the loss of our teammate, our brother and our friend.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.