2/22/17 – 7:25 A.M.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-car crash near Vanlue this morning. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of State Route 15 near Township Road 196. A dispatcher says the driver was awake and conscious when EMS crews arrived.

Responders closed both lanes of the highway while they removed a damaged guardrail from the road.

No other details are available just yet.