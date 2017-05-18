One dead, 12 injured after car plows into pedestrians in Times Square: Fire officials

WABC-TV(NEW YORK) — One person is dead and 12 others were injured in a car crash in Times Square in New York City Thursday, fire officials said.

The driver is in custody, according to a law enforcement source.

Law enforcement sources said the driver, who has two DWIs on his record, tried to flee before he was taken into custody. The driver is 26 years old, according to a city official.

The New York City Fire Department said the collision took place at 45th Street and Broadway.

A witness told ABC station WABC-TV that the driver got out of the car after the crash and ran across the street. The driver was then tackled by police officers, the witness said.

The witness told WABC the scene was total “chaos” and “everybody was trying to help.”

The car appeared to catch fire after crashing. Emergency vehicles are at the scene.

The conditions of those injured are unknown, WABC said.

Story developing…

