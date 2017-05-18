One dead, 19 injured after car plows into pedestrians in Times Square: Fire officials

WABC-TV(NEW YORK) — One person is dead and 19 others were injured in a car crash in Times Square in New York City Thursday, fire officials said.

Police said the driver is in custody and this is believed to be an isolated incident.

It appears the 26-year-old driver, a Bronx man, made a wrong turn and drove in the wrong direction for three blocks, striking multiple pedestrians until crashing at West 45th Street, according to law enforcement sources.

When he crashed, he attempted to flee on foot but was detained, sources said. He allegedly punched a police officer as they took him into custody, sources said.

The driver has two prior arrests for driving while intoxicated as well as other motor vehicle violations, sources said.

The New York City Fire Department said the collision took place at 45th Street and Broadway.

A witness told ABC station WABC-TV that the driver got out of the car after the crash and ran across the street. The driver was then tackled by police officers, the witness said.

The witness told WABC the scene was total “chaos” and “everybody was trying to help.”

The car appeared to catch fire after crashing.

The conditions of those injured are unknown, WABC said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is at the scene getting briefed by New York Police Department officers.

