One dead, two injured in shooting at Ficosa plant in Tennessee

iStock/Thinkstock(COOKEVILLE, Tenn.) — One person is dead and two were hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday at an automotive part production plant in Cookeville, Tennessee, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said.

The scene at the Ficosa plant has since been secured and there is no danger to the public, the Cookeville Police Department said.

The shooting took place at about 10:35 a.m., police said.

The conditions of the two injured individuals were not immediately clear, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.