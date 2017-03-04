One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson arrested after altercation with paparazzi

iStock/Thinkstock(LOS ANGELES) — One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson was arrested Friday after an altercation with paparazzi.

The Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News that the British singer was leaving Los Angeles International Airport on Friday night with his girlfriend when “he was surrounded by paparazzi. There was some pushing and shoving and one of the paparazzi fell down.”

Airport police told ABC News that officers responded to a disturbance in a baggage claim area at around 8:25 p.m. According to witness accounts reported by police, the 25-year-old singer allegedly pulled a photographer to the ground by his legs, causing him to fall backward and hit his head on the floor. The photographer was later transported to a local hospital for treatment, airport police said.

During the melee, a female witness began recording Tomlinson’s girlfriend as she was attempting to leave the airport, airport police said. An altercation allegedly took place between the two women. Tomlinson allegedly intervened and tried to take the witness’ cellphone, grabbing her by the waist and causing her to fall to the floor, airport police said. The witness was allegedly struck in the eye, airport police said, adding that she was treated at the airport and released.

The photographer and the female witness issued citizens’ arrests for Tomlinson, airport police said. The singer was arrested on suspicion of simple battery and released from custody early Saturday on $20,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department booking records.

Tomlinson’s legal representative told ABC News in a statement, “The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis at the airport this morning. This is not the first or last time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity. While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defence.”

Tomlinson has not yet been charged. He is due to appear in Los Angeles County Superior Court on March 29.

