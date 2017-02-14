One Injured In Osborn Avenue Crash

2/14/17 – 5:00 A.M.

A two-car crash in Findlay injured one person Monday morning. The Findlay Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection of East Main Cross and Osborn Avenue around 11 a.m.

69-year-old Kathryn Raabe was driving east on East Main Cross when she pulled into the intersection and hit an SUV driven by 77-year-old David Goodman of Findlay. Goodman’s passenger, 74-year-old Elizabeth Goodman, reported chest pains following the collision.

Police cited Raabe for failure to yield from a stop sign.