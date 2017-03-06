One Injured In Sunday Crash In Findlay

3/6/17 – 5:20 A.M.

A two-car crash injured a Findlay woman Sunday afternoon. The Findlay Police Department reports the collision happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 100 block of West Trenton Avenue.

18-year-old Savannah Spurling was driving on the road when she hit the back of a car driven by 56-year-old John Baney, who was slowing down to turn. Hanco Ambulance took Spurling to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of a neck injury.

Officers cited Spurling for failure to maintain an assured clear distance.