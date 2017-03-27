One Injured In Sunday Crash ON U.S. 224

3/27/17 – 5:29 A.M.

A two-car crash injured one person in eastern Hancock County Sunday morning. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened at the intersection of U.S. 224 and County Road 330 around 8:40 a.m.

27-year-old Derek Guillod of Findlay was driving east on U.S. 224 when a car driven by 18-year-old Hayden Drain pulled into the intersection. The impact of the crash caused Drain’s pickup truck to flip into a ditch.

Hanco EMS took Drain to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Deputies cited Drain for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.